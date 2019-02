Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — 5NEWS was on the scene of a wreck involving a red pick-up truck and an SUV.

The pick-up truck was headed west on Rogers Ave. when the driver ran a red traffic light.

The SUV going down S. 6th St. T-boned the pick-up.

There was a child under one-year-old in the pick-up truck who was pulled from the wreckage, but officials say she is going to be okay.

There are no other major injuries being reported at this time.