Police: Four Teens Arrested For Prairie Grove Guns Theft

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — Police have arrested four teens in connection with the theft of more than 70 firearms from a Ace Hardware last week.

The teens, who range from 14 to 16 years old, lived in Benton and Washington counties, according to Prairie Grove police.

The face charges of commercial burglary, theft of a firearm and criminal mischief.

Police haven't recovered all of the weapons and were unable to provide further details about the case due to the ongoing investigation.

All four teens were being held Thursday (Feb. 20) at the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center. Police did not release their names.

It's unclear if they'll be charged as adults.

Police said the teens broke in around 3 a.m. on Friday (Feb. 15) and stole 79 firearms from the store at 106 W. Buchanan St. Guns taken include pistols, revolvers and long rifles.

The owner of Ace Hardware in Prairie Grove told 5NEWS the thieves smashed the back door of his business to get in.