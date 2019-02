(KFSM) — Three men used stolen credit cards from Fayetteville to make purchases in Alma and Van Buren.

The cards were stolen from a yoga studio in Fayetteville.

The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras using the stolen cards at a Walmart in Van Buren.

If you have any information on these suspects, please contact Alma Police Department at 479-632-3333 or message them on Facebook. You can also contact Detective B. Lindabury at 479-587-3520.