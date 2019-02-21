Police: Prairie Grove Baseball Coach Cited For Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor, Allowed Student To Use Taser On Another Student

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFSM) —  Chris Mileham, the head Prairie Grove baseball coach, has been cited by police for endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the Prairie Grove Police Department.

Prairie Grove Baseball Coach Chris Mileham

An anonymous tipster told authorities Mileham allowed a student to use a taser on another student during baseball practice. The tipster also told police that Mileham would allow students to smoke and vape during practice, according to Prairie Grove Police.

5NEWS has reached out for comment from Prairie Grove High School about the citation, but have not received one yet.

Check back for updates to this story as more information is released. 

