Portion of Punkin Hollow Road Closing Next Week For Culvert Work

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A portion of Punkin Hollow Road in Benton County will be closing next week for culvert installation.

Punkin Hollow Road at the intersection of McMillian Road will close Monday (Feb. 25) and will remain closed until Friday (March 1). Culverts will be installed in that area during the closure.

Flashing billboard signs will be at the intersection to warn motorists. Detour signs will be posted starting Friday (Feb. 22).

Detours are as follows:

From Short Road and Punkin Hollow, drive north on Punkin Hollow Road to Miller Church Road (which becomes Prescot Road), then turn east onto East Elvendon Drive. Turn east onto Cedar Crest Drive (which becomes Suits Us Drive) and onto U.S. 71.

From Punkin Hollow and Peach Orchard road, go south on Peach Orchard to NW 3rd Street. Turn west onto NW 3rd, then go south on NW Elm Tree Road to Highway 72.

From intersection of Punkin Hollow and Short Road, go south on Short Road to Highway 72.

Detours are highlighted on the map below.