Possible Cutting Of ‘Mena Tornado Tree’ Raises Concerns

Posted 7:54 pm, February 21, 2019, by

MENA, Ark. (KFSM) — Mena residents are worried that a tree with special meaning will be cut down.

Susan Busch, a concerned citizen, called the mayor after she says workers were at the end of her street wanting to cut down the "Mena Tornado Tree."

The tree remained standing after an EF3 tornado hit the town on April 9, 2009. Since the tree has regrown, it has become a symbol of life for the Mena community.

Busch tweeted "I am so upset that workers are at the end of my street wanting to cut down the Mena Tornado Tree! I begged them not to, but they don't understand the importance and symbol of life that tree has for us! I am so sad!"

SWEPCO replied to the tweet saying "Hello Ms. Busch. Our tree crews were checking the tree for possible structural defects that could make it a hazard to power lines serving the area. We will continue our evaluation and our discussion of options with the landowner."

 

