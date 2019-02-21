Rogers Shoplifter Hits A Parked Vehicle As He Fled The Scene

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Rogers police are searching for a man they say shoplifted from a local Walmart and then struck another vehicle as he fled the scene.

On Saturday (Feb. 16) around 7:20 p.m. the man in the photo shoplifted from the Walmart on Walnut Street in Rogers.

Police say as he was confronted by store employees he fled from the store, got into a tan colored older model vehicle and drove off.

According to police, the man struck another vehicle that was parked in the parking lot as he fled the scene.

If you recognize this person, please contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attn. Officer Hamer.