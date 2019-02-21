UAFS Launches Plan To Recruit Students From Military Communities

(TB&P) — A Military Recruiting Campaign would go toward the strategic plan component of recruiting new demographics in order to grow enrollment, Dr. Ed Serna, interim chancellor at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, told the UAFS Board of Visitors at their regular meeting Wednesday (Feb. 20).

“We have to continue to look at new ways and new programs to grow enrollment,” Serna said.

The campaign will be “a university initiative to promote three online programs that appeal to the active duty and veteran military community,” Serna’s presentation showed. Recruitment would encourage military personnel to pursue a bachelor’s in business administration degree, a bachelor of science’s in organizational leadership or an associate degree in unmanned aerial systems.

Goals of the program would be to develop a national brand, improve the local reputation of UAFS as a national brand and build the university’s online profile, Serna said.

