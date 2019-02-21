× Van Buren Police Searching For Toyota Involved In Hit-And-Run Accident

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Van Buren Police are looking for a silver Toyota Tundra they say was involved in a hit-and-run accident early Thursday.

The accident happened about 2 a.m. at the Simmons Plant at 5 Main Street in Van Buren, said Detective Jonathan Wear of the Van Buren Police.

Wear said the victim had a head injury and a possible broken ankle. An update on his condition wasn’t available.

Anyone with information on the Tundra is asked to call the Van Buren Police or River Valley Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME. Those calling Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.