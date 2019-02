Arkansas High School State Tournament Brackets & Results

6A Girls

at Bentonville West

Wednesday

Game 1: Van Buren vs Bryant

Game 2: North Little Rock vs Bentonville West

Game 3: Little Rock Central vs Springdale

Thursday

Game 4: Rogers vs Cabot

Game 5: Northside vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Fayetteville vs Game 2 winner

Friday

Game 7: Bentonville vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Conway vs Game 4 winner

6A Boys

Wednesday

Game 1: Har-Ber vs Cabot

Game 2: North Little Rock vs Springdale

Game 3: Northside vs Bentonville West

Thursday

Game 4: Rogers vs Little Rock Central

Game 5: Bryant vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Bentonville vs Game 2 winner

Friday

Game 7: Fayetteville vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Conway vs Game 4 winner

All 5A-1A brackets will be posted early Sunday afternoon as regional tournaments won’t finish until late Saturday night.