Arkansas Racing Commission Approves New Rules For Casinos

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Racing Commission has approved regulations for the state’s new casinos, including one that could affect plans for a casino in Pope County.

The panel on Thursday approved the regulations, which will be reviewed by state lawmakers next week.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment in November that allows four casinos, one each in Hot Springs, West Memphis, Jefferson County and Pope County. The amendment requires a letter of local support, and the rules approved Thursday say such a letter can only come from current officeholders.

Although outgoing leaders in Pope County supported a casino, the current officeholders say they do not.

Meanwhile, local officials in Johnson County say they would welcome a casino, but it’s unclear whether that change could be made without another election.