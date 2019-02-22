× Arkansas Scratches Out Game Two Win Over Southern Cal

LOS ANGELES (KFSM) – All games during a college baseball season aren’t pretty and Friday night’s tilt between Arkansas and Southern Cal was a prime example.

Miscues by the Razorbacks saw USC build a three run lead but the Hogs’ bats came to life as Arkansas rallied for an 8-6 win to take the series from the Trojans.

Arkansas will go for the three game sweep on Saturday night as Connor Noland gets his second career start on the mound. First pitch is set for 8:00 p.m.

Two errors in the bottom of the third inning by Arkansas saw USC take a 4-1 lead with three runs being unearned. The Razorbacks offense would start to chip away in the fourth as Jack Kenley’s triple plated two runs.

The next inning Arkansas regained the lead as Casey Martin launched his first home run of the season over the left field wall, putting the Hogs up 5-4. That lead would grow to 7-4 in the sixth as Christian Franklin’s double plated two more.

Matt Cronin recorded a save for the second straight night as he pitched a perfect ninth inning and gave Isaiah Campbell the win on a night in which he didn’t have his best stuff. Campbell threw 5.1 innings while allowing six runs, three earned, while allowing six hits and struck out five.