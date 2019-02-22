Arkansas Sex Offender Arrested In California For Trying To Lure Juveniles Into A Van With Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — A registered sex offender from Arkansas was arrested for trying to lure young girls into his van at a park in California.

Ronald Thomas, 61, was arrested Tuesday (Feb. 19) around 5:00 p.m. after he reportedly whistled at a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old from a van across from Veterans Park in Porterville, California.

He was found with two chocolate chip cookies on the windshield of his van, accessible only from the outside of the vehicle.

Thomas failed to register as a sex offender in California.

Thomas was charged with annoying or molesting a child, failure to change registration address and failure to notify of transient status.

In 1996 Thomas was arrested and sentenced for rape, first-degree abuse and sexual solicitation of a child. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison. He was also convicted in Arkansas of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14-years-old.