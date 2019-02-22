× Arkansas Takes Series Opener At USC

LOS ANGELES (KFSM) – Making their first road trip of the season, Arkansas wanted to get off to a good start and Casey Martin made sure that was the case.

The preseason all-American delivered a bases clearing double in the second inning to start things and that led the Razorbacks to a 6-3 win over Southern Cal on Thursday night.

Arkansas and the Trojans will meet in game two of the series on Friday at 8:00 p.m.

The Razorbacks (4-0) tacked on three more runs to build a 6-0 lead before the USC (2-2) pitching settled down in the late innings.

Bentonville native Cody Scroggins got the start on the mound for Arkansas and was effective for the first three innings as he struck out seven but ran into trouble in the fourth. Southern Cal loaded the bases on two hit batters and a walk then scored three runs as Patrick Wicklander came on in relief for Arkansas but hit the first batter and then walked the next two, cutting the Arkansas lead to 6-3.

Kole Ramage came on to get a strike out to end the threat in the fourth and then threw three more shutout innings to pick up the win for Arkansas. Ramage threw 3.1 innings while giving up two hits, struck out two and did not walk a batter.

Matt Cronin struck out all four batters he faced to close the game and picked up his first save of the season.