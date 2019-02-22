Arkansas Teen Receives Perfect Score On ACT

JONESBORO, Ark. (KFSM) — A junior at Jonesboro high school received a perfect score on his ACT.

17-year-old Matt Sherman has a 4.22 GPA and received a perfect 36 on the ACT.

His journey to a perfect score started early and in seventh grade, he received a 32 on the test.

He took it again in ninth grade and got a 34 and late last year he received a 35.

"Well my mom woke me up really early before my alarm to make sure I was going to check the score, I was really awake," Sherman said.

Matt is a triplet and so far he's the only one out of the three who has received a perfect ACT score. His brothers were recently inducted into a special honor society.

