Core Brewing Closing Several Pubs Across NWA, Reopening Tap Room

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Core Brewing Co. will close several pubs across northwest Arkansas in the coming weeks while restoring a brewery tap room to newfound glory.

The Fayetteville pub on Mall Avenue, the Rogers pub at Pinnacle and the Downtown Bentonville pubs will all close on February 28. While the Downtown Springdale pub located on Emma Avenue will close on March 31, according to Core’s website.

A news release on their websites states:

Our experiences at these locations have been challenging, but nothing short of incredibly rewarding as well. It truly has been an honor to become intertwined into the fabric of these communities, and we hope that we were able to provide you with enjoyable experiences. We certainly have memories that will last a lifetime. At the end of the day, as with all independent craft breweries, our brewery is not only the beating heart of our organization, but home. When we started our journey in the summer of 2010, the mission was simple: to brew premium craft beer that Arkansans could truly Take Pride in, a mission that will never change. But while we’ve been incredibly blessed to be able to flex our wings, we realized a simple truth. We are brewers and beer lovers at heart, and it’s time to come home!

The company will be restoring its Brewery Tap Room on Randall Wobbe Lan in Springdale.

We’re beyond thrilled to be able to return to our roots. Brewing beer we can stake our lives on isn’t just a passion, but a mindset, a lifestyle, and a purpose that deserves our undivided attention. Mostly, we miss being able to showcase our home to you, so effective April 5, we will restore our Brewery Tap Room to newfound glory.

Core went on to thank all the customers in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville, ensuring them they will never be more than a stone’s throw away.

Other Core pubs in east Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Little Rock, and Hot Springs will continue to operate as normal.