Groundbreaking Held For New Bentonville Fire Station

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — As parts of NWA continue to grow, first responders need to be in the right place at the right time to get to emergencies.

That's why the Bentonville Fire Department broke ground on a new fire station on Friday (Feb. 22).

Fire station seven will be located at 4508 SW Prime Ave in Bentonville. It's just a half-mile from the Walmart distribution center.

The nearly 95-hundred square foot facility will include three bays and one truck wash, plus a kitchen and living space for six firefighters and a battalion chief.

"We are in the business of taking care of the citizens and the public and, you know, this is going to better our ability to get to them faster in this area of the city," Bentonville Fire Chief Brent Boydston said.

The project is set to cost about 2.5 million dollars.

12 firefighters will initially work out of the new station, with three shifts of four people.

The new fire station is expected to open in October or November of 2019.