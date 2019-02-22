Insomnia Cookies Now Open On Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A popular cookie shop is now open on Dickson Street.

Insomnia Cookies is located at 609 W. Dickson St. (where Waffle House was) and offers several options for cookie lovers such cookies paired with ice cold milk and a 24 count option that lets you mix and match your favorites.

Founded in 2003, Insomnia Cookies now has over 100 locations across the U.S.

Most locations stay open and deliver until 3:00 a.m. They are often situated near college campuses, helping it to cater to late night revelers.