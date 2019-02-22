Insomnia Cookies Now Open On Dickson Street

Posted 5:38 pm, February 22, 2019, by

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A popular cookie shop is now open on Dickson Street.

Insomnia Cookies is located at 609 W. Dickson St. (where Waffle House was) and offers several options for cookie lovers such cookies paired with ice cold milk and a 24 count option that lets you mix and match your favorites.

Founded in 2003, Insomnia Cookies now has over 100 locations across the U.S.

Most locations stay open and deliver until 3:00 a.m. They are often situated near college campuses, helping it to cater to late night revelers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.