× Men Accused Of Robbing, Shooting Fort Smith Cab Driver Indicted

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The two men accused of robbing and shooting a Fort Smith cab driver have been indicted on multiple charges, including aggravated robbery and first-degree battery.

Keithan Kashan Norris and Norman Dave Massey have both been charged with aggravated robbery and first-degree battery. Norris also faces a charge of possession of firearms by certain persons, a class B felony.

Both are in the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond each, and they will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 27), according to Daniel Shue, Sebastian County prosecuting attorney.

Shue is also requesting that a suspended sentence handed down to Norris in January be revoked and he serve his sentence in prison, according to court documents.

On Jan. 11, Norris pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree criminal mischief and received a 5-year suspended sentence dependent on Norris not committing any other crimes and paying restitution of $1,394 and fines and court costs totaling $3,031, according to court documents.

Norris and Massey are accused of robbing a cab driver in front of Morrison Elementary and shooting him twice, once in the chest and once in the head. The men then fled on foot.

Police identified Massey from a surveillance video, and Massey told police that he and Norris were in the cab when Norris attempted to rob the driver before shooting him.

The driver survived and was taken to an area hospital. Aric Mitchell, public information officer with the Fort Smith Police, said the driver’s injuries “are not believed to be life-threatening.” He was treated at a local hospital before being transferred to a medical facility outside of the area, according to Mitchell.