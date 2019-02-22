National Margarita Day Specials In Our Area

Posted 2:58 pm, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:00PM, February 22, 2019

(KFSM) — Happy National Margarita Day! Whether you like them frozen or on the rocks, here’s a roundup of National Margarita Day deals.

La Huerta: Monster marg for $9.95 and a pitcher of margarita for $12.50.

Mojito’s: Monster margaritas (all flavors) for $9.99 *this is the special every Friday. 

Mexico Viejo: $3.75 margaritas.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: $2 margaritas.

Matador Mexican Bar and Grill: $4.25 margaritas.

El Zarape: $2 small margaritas (any flavor, on the rocks or frozen).

Chuy’s: $1 off top-shelf skinny ritas and $1 floaters of tequila.

On The Border: $4 margaritas.

Chili’s: Three kinds of $5 margaritas. aA Tropical Sunrise Margarita with melon schnapps and pineapple juice, the Blueberry & Pineapple Margarita with Jose Cuervo Especial, and the Cuervo Blue Margarita with Jose Cuervo tequila and blue curaçao liqueur.

Twin Peaks: $4 margaritas.

If there are any that we missed, please let us know!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.