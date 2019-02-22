× Pop Group Why Don’t We Bringing Summer Tour To Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — Pop band Why Don’t We will be making a stop in Northwest Arkansas during the summer leg of their popular “8 Letters Tour” this July.

The group will come to the Walmart AMP on Friday, July 26, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Saturday (Feb. 23) starting at 10 a.m. online or by phone, or at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day. They’ll also be available Feb. 23 and after at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600. Ticket prices range from $30 to $79.50 plus fees.

The band’s current single “8 Letters” continues to climb the Top 40 charts and has been streamed more than 87 million times on Spotify alone and more than 130 million times in global audio and video streams. Their latest single, “Cold in LA,” was just released as a follow-up to their hit single “Big Plans,” which hit No. 1 on the iTunes all genres chart.

After putting out four EPs in less than 12 months, the band released its full-length debut album “8 Letters,” which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart and No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes Overall Albums chart.