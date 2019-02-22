Portion Of Wagon Wheel Road Will Have Lanes Reduced Monday For Repairs

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A portion of Wagon Wheel Road in Springdale will be down to one lane on Monday.

East Wagon Wheel Road between North 64th Street and Cory Street will be reduced to one lane while repairs and road widening are conducted, according to the Springdale Public Works department.

The work will begin Monday (Feb. 25), weather permitting, and will continue until completion. Flaggers will be available to direct traffic, and residents and emergency services will still have access.

Springdale is advising drivers to use caution in the area, particularly around the flaggers.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Springdale Public Works at (479) 750-8135.