R. Kelly Has Been Charged With Aggravated Sexual Abuse, Sources Say

Posted 12:53 pm, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:16PM, February 22, 2019

CHICAGO - MAY 09: R&B singer R. Kelly (L) arrives at the Cook County courthouse where jury selection is scheduled to begin for his child pronography trial May 9, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly has been accused of videotaping himself having sex with a girl believed to be as young as 13 years old. Kelly faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Chicago prosecutors have charged R&B star R. Kelly with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, according to media reports citing court records.

Thursday’s charges come after years of allegations directed at Kelly, accusing the now 52-year-old of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls. Through his lawyers, he has consistently denied them.

Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Kelly, is one of the top-selling recording artists of all time. He has won multiple Grammys, including for his hit-song, “I Believe I Can Fly.”

Jurors acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges at a 2008 trial. Those charges stemmed from a video prosecutors alleged showed Kelly having sex with a girl as young as 13.

Attorney Michael Avenatti said last week that he recently gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

