Search Warrant Leads To $400k Marijuana Bust In Charleston

Posted 5:31 pm, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:35PM, February 22, 2019

A search warrant carried out in Charleston leads investigators to firearms and guns. Photo Courtesy: 12th/21st District Drug Task Force.

CHARLESTON, Ark. (KFSM) — A search warrant carried out by the Fifth Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF) in Charleston lead investigators to several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and over $400,000 worth of THC vape cartridges.

Investigators found 16 firearms, drug paraphernalia and proceeds of drug sales while the search warrant was being implemented.

5,132 THC vape cartridges, coming from out of state for sale in the area, were also found inside the home. Investigators with the DTF say the retail value of the THC vape cartridges is $80.000 for an estimated cost of nearly $400,000.

Two men were arrested in connection with the firearms and drugs. 37-year-old Joshua Featherstone and 51-year-old David Gattis were booked into the Franklin County jail for possession with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia as well as simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

DTF assisted with the investigation, as well as the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Charleston Police Department.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.