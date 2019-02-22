Shady Grove Road In Springdale Closing Monday For Sewer Improvements

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Shady Grove Road will be closed for the first part of next week while the city makes sanitary sewer improvements.

The road will be closed from South Thompson Street (U.S. 71 Business) to Johnson Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday (Feb. 25). The road closure will continue through Wednesday (Feb. 27).

No through traffic will be allowed on the road during those hours. However, residents and emergency vehicles will be allowed access to the road.

The project is part of Springdale’s ongoing effort to improve the sanitary sewer system throughout the city, including in the Shady Grove Road area. Seven Valleys Construction Company has been contracted to perform the work and will restore the property to its original state to the best of their ability once work is complete.

Anyone with questions about the project can call Springdale Water Utilities’ Engineering Department at (479) 751-5751.