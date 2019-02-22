Van Buren Teen Insists Police Arrest Him For Being Drunk — So They Do

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — An 18-year-old from Van Buren spent Thursday (Feb. 21) night behind bars sobering up after he called the police to report that he had been drinking in his apartment, according to Sgt. Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department.

Wear says an officer was called to the 1000 block of South 40th Street in reference to a person who was underage drinking at his apartment.

When officers arrived at the apartment, an 18-year-old man came out of the residence with his hands up saying, “Here I am, I will go peacefully,” Wear said.

The man then told the officers he was drinking underage, and that he needed to go to jail. He then admitted that he called police on himself before anyone else could call on him, according to Wear.

He told officers he was just having a bad day and it caused him to want to drink.

The officers then gave the man a chance to go back inside his apartment to sober up, but he insisted that he needed to go to jail.

Officers then arrested the man for public intoxication. He was taken to the Crawford County Detention Center.

Wear says his blood alcohol level registered .112 at the jail.

The man bonded out after sobering up, Wear said.