Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible this morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures today will be on the cool side as well with most areas seeing highs in the 50s. A strong cold front will blow into the area early Saturday morning bring a round of strong storms early in the day. The storms will quickly exit to our east with clearing skies, but very windy weather Saturday afternoon.

