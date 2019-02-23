× Arkansas Drops 5th Straight In Loss to Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – A change in the starting lineup and returning to Bud Walton wasn’t enough to push Arkansas to a win over Texas A&M Saturday night.

Daniel Gafford and Isaiah Joe led the scoring in the 87-80 loss. Joe finished with 20 points while Gafford racked up his 12th double double with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Mason Jones also finished in double digits with 11 points.

Arkansas opened on on a 5-0 run until Texas A&M quickly sped up the pace to take an 8-5 lead.

Before the half, the Aggies went on an 13-0 run, but the Hogs breathed life into their play answering with a 9-0 run. Texas A&M entered the break with a 38-37 lead.

The second half didn’t get out of control until the final minutes. For the most part, Arkansas kept it close and shot the ball well. With under two minutes to go, the Razorbacks struggled to get defensive stops which put the Aggies on an 8-0 scoring streak that sealed the game.

Desi Sills and Gabe Osabuohien clinched their first career starts and both had efficient nights offensively. The duo combined for 15 points on the night.

Arkansas will travel to Lexington to take on Kentucky on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM.