Arkansas Women Capture SEC Indoor Championship

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–For the fifth straight year, Arkansas won the SEC Women’s Indoor Track & Field championship. This time, the Hogs did it at home in dominant fashion.

No. 1 Arkansas totaled 151 points, and took down second place Texas A&M by 81 points.

It started late Friday evening with a pentahlon win by Kelsey Herman. With momentum heading to Saturday’s finals, the Razorbacks wasted no time crushing the competition.

The trio of Lauren Gregory (just a freshman), Carina Viljoe and Maddy Reed swept the podium in the women’s mile with Gregory running 4:39.50 for the gold.

That trend continued when senior Payton Chadwick and sophomore Janeek Brown went 1-2 in the 60 meter hurdles finals. Chadwick also finished second in the 200 meter final not even an hour later.

As usual, the Hogs stood out in the pole vault. Lexi Jacobus set a meet record clearing 15-4 1/4 while sister Tori Hoggard was runner up finishing at 15-1.

Taylor Werner followed up Friday night’s 5,000 meter title with a dominant win in the 3,000 meter final.

The Arkansas men who entered the meet as the No. 36 team in the country (not one of the top ten SEC schools) placed 2nd behind Florida with a total of 88 points.