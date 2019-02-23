New Keurig Machine Will Make Cocktails Instead Of Coffee

(FOX13)—Keurig is making a new type of product, that will serve up cocktails instead of coffee.

The company announced the Drinksworks product, that will have pods that contain liquor, natural flavors and wines. The machine will mix drinks for you, from mojitos to cosmopolitans.

The machine can make 15 cocktails and pods containing beer and hard cider are also offered.

The machine will cost $299, with each pod costing $3.99 or $15.99 for four.

The company first launched the devices in St. Louis but said they’re expanding the program to other states soon.