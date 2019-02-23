OU College Of Dentistry Spends Saturday Giving Free Dental Care To Children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dental students from the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry offered complimentary dental care and complimentary screenings for children on Saturday morning.

During the college’s annual Kids’ Day Program, both dental and dental hygiene students – working under the supervision of trained dentists – provided cleanings, fillings, crowns and caps as needed.

“February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and the Kids’ Day program is a great opportunity for the students and faculty at the OU College of Dentistry to contribute to this cause by reaching out and making a difference in the oral health of Oklahoma children who might not have the benefit of access to dental care,” said Dr. Tim Fagan, D.D.S., MS, Head of the Division of Pediatric Dentistry and faculty sponsor of the Kids’ Day program student group.

The OU College of Dentistry is home to the state’s only doctor of dental surgery program and baccalaureate degree program in dental hygiene. More than 60 percent of the state of Oklahoma’s dentists are graduates of the OU College of Dentistry.

The college provides general dental care and specialty care to Oklahomans through student, resident and faculty practice clinics.