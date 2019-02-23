Portion of Buffalo Wilderness To Close

BUFFALO CITY, Ark.—A portion of the Lower Buffalo Wilderness will be closed to the public for a month.

Beginning Wednesday (Feb. 27), a portion of the lower Buffalo Wilderness will be closed until March 27 for a prescribed burn.

The Buffalo River corridor won’t close, meaning that canoes and small boats, as well as camping on gravel bar areas, will be allowed.

Actual dates of the burn will be determined by the weather conditions. According to the National Park Service, eight to 12 days will be needed for the burn to complete.

The burn will help promote the restoration and maintenance of fire as a natural component of ecosystem processes. It will reduce the amount of fuels, such as dead leaves, that could cause a catastrophic wildfire.