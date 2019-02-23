× WATCH: Stormy Morning, Windy Afternoon

A strong system is sitting off to our west and will quickly track east. It’s bringing us rain, storms, wind, and cooler temperatures all over 24 hours.

Ahead of the cold front, there will be showers and isolated strong thunderstorms. The cold front will move through mid to late morning. Any severe storms will be ahead of it.

We're in the clear from rain once the cold front moves by, likely by mid-day.

The severe risk for today is way off to our east, where there are pinks and oranges. We just have a low risk for isolated storms this morning.

Wind Advisory in effect from 9AM until 9PM. Winds may gust up to 45MPH.

Temperatures will climb into the 60s by the afternoon, but it will cooler tomorrow.

-Sabrina