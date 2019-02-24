American Airlines Launches New Nonstop Flight From Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at Will Rogers World Airport announced a new nonstop service from American Airlines.

On February 15, American Airlines launched a nonstop service from WRWA to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia.

“We are very pleased with American’s addition of nonstop service to one of our city’s most frequented destinations,” says Mark Kranenburg, airports director. “Sustained growth in areas of aviation, bioscience and aerospace, plus the significant presence of state and federal campuses, has driven the demand for more service to the D.C. area. This new nonstop will be a great benefit for our travelers.”

The addition of DCA brings the total number of cities served by American from OKC to seven and includes Dallas/Ft. Worth, Chicago, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.

American Airlines also began a second daily flight to Phoenix. The carrier introduced nonstop Phoenix service April 3, 2018 and has been operating one daily flight. Officials say the flight has been so successful that American Airlines added a second daily nonstop flight utilizing mainline service.