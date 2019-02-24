Hannah Beachler, Ruth E. Carter Make Oscar History As First African-American Winners In Their Categories

(PIX11) — “Black Panther” production designer Hannah Beachler and costume designer Ruth E. Carter made history Sunday night as the first black winners in the categories.

Beachler’s win came moments after Carter’s win.

Beachler wins the Oscar along with set designer Jay R. Hart.

Beachler broke down in tears during her acceptance speech, which started out with her thanking “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler.

Carter has previously been nominated for her work on “Amistad” and “Malcolm X.”

She took the stage saying “Wow, wow, I got it.” She said the award has been a long time coming.

Carter thanked Spike Lee, who provided her career start with his 1988 film “School Daze.”