JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark.—The manhunt for a murder suspect ended Sunday (Feb. 24) after a pursuit that ended in a crash according to police.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Wayne Baker was arrested.

On Feb. 15, Baker was accused of shooting Christopher Farmer at his Johnson County home of Highway 352.

Farmer’s wife was also in Baker’s car at the time of the crash, according to police.

