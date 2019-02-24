Nice Week Ahead, Rain Later

The last few days of February should be fairly quiet. High pressure should keep us warmer and mainly dry at least until Thursday. Temperatures will rebound a bit back into the 60s by the middle of the week.

A stationary front is parked towards our south, keep the warmest air south as well. This will lift as a warm front this week, helping our highs reach the 60s.

Once the warm front pulls through, clouds will slowly increase the rest of the week. Showers are likely by week's end.

The best chance of rain will be Thursday and Friday.

-Matt