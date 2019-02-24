Suspect Behind Bars After Child Shot Following Mardi Gras Parade

Mobile, AL (WALA) — Two people, including a seven-year-old child, were wounded in a shooting in Downtown Mobile Saturday night following a Mardi Gras parade.

Police arrested 17-year-old Isiah Carl. He’s being charged with two counts of assault, as well as several other charges.

Mobile Police confirmed to FOX10 News the gun used in the shooting was stolen.

As Carl was being taken to Metro Jail, FOX10 News Reporter Tyler Fingert asked him if he wanted to say anything, he shook his head no.

Witnesses tell FOX10 News the shots were fired around 9 p.m. near Government Street and Dearborn Street.

Mobile Fire-Rescue said it treated two people with gunshot wounds. Police said the seven-year-old girl was wounded in the leg. The child was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second victim is a 17-year-old male. Mobile Fire-Rescue said the teen’s arm was grazed with a bullet and he was treated at the scene.

A video sent to FOX10 News shows the moments the shots were fired. The video shows several people eating outdoors at a restaurant and jumping to the ground when several gunshots are fired.