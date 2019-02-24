True Detective Airs Finale Of Season Set In Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—The final episode of the third season of True Detective airs tonight (Feb. 24) on HBO.

The third season was filmed on-location in the River Valley and northwest Arkansas.

The acclaimed anthology series’ newest season follows an Arkansas State Police detective played by Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali.

Ali’s character attempts to solve a crime over several decades in Arkansas.

The show was created by University of Arkansas graduate Nic Pizzolatto.

The season finale airs tonight at 8 p.m.