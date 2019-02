The system that brought us thunderstorms yesterday morning is way off to east, but behind it was much cooler air. The high pressure system in place gives us plenty of sunshine until tomorrow. Rain returns next week.

Afternoon highs will be near 50 degrees and into the mid 50s. It'll feel slightly cooler than yesterday.

If you're headed to church, you'll need a jacket with cooler temperatures and a slight breeze.

We're dry until another system moves in on Wednesday.

-Sabrina