(KFSM) — Benton County lawmakers filed legislation Monday (Feb. 25) that would appropriate $20 million to the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality for contract services.

It does not mention the former Bella Vista stump fire specifically, but the bill does say that the money would be used for "hazardous waste cleanup."

The bill is sponsored by two senators and two representatives, who all cover the Benton County area.

Just last week, the ADEQ requested more money for fighting the fire.