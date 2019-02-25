Arkansas House Approves Tightening Abortion Ban To 18 Weeks

Posted 5:20 pm, February 25, 2019

(Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK (AP) – The Arkansas House has approved a proposal banning abortion 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, moving the state toward enacting what could be the strictest prohibition in the country.

The House on Monday approved the ban by a 77-13 vote. The measure now heads to the state Senate.

The state’s Republican governor last week signed into law legislation banning abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized the procedure nationwide.
