Camera Catches Moment When Food Truck Explodes

EUGENE, Ore. (KFSM) — A surveillance camera caught the moment a food truck exploded in downtown Eugene.

The explosion happened in the Buck Buck food truck, which was parked outside the Oakshire Brewing Public House on Madison Street.

The food truck was destroyed, and several nearby businesses were damaged. The damage to the Oakshire is said to have caused some of the beer taps to spew beer.

The owner of a nearby business was at St. Mary’s Catholic Church several blocks away when the explosion happened.

“St. Mary’s kind of rocked a little bit while we were at Mass,” he said.

The owners of the food truck posted on Facebook to thank the community for support.

“First and foremost, no one was hurt,” the post said. “Things can be replaced, people cannot.”

Firefighters believe a damaged gas line might be to blame, but the food truck owners said they were still waiting on word from the fire marshal as to the cause of the explosion.