Decatur Man Killed In RV Fire

DECATUR (KFSM) — A Decatur man was killed Sunday after a fire in his motorhome, according to police.

Decatur firefighters were called around 10:30 a.m. Sunday for a fire on 403 Rooster Street, where they found a motorhome on fire behind a home.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and found the body of Ronnie Spence, 41, inside.

The Benton County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials said the motorhome was non-operation and space heaters had been used inside the vehicle, although it’s unclear if they played a role in the fire.