Flu Season Causes Blood Shortages In Arkansas

(KFSM) — This year's flu bug is leading to a shortage of blood across Arkansas.

The Arkansas Blood Institute in Fort Smith says the flu bug has lowered the amount donors over the last few weeks.

In the River Valley, they say they need about 500 successful donors a week in order to serve patients but have seen less than 400 since flu season began.

"We've pulled up to locations and there have been signs on doors that say hey there is a flu outbreak here so please if it's not an emergency don't come into the location so that has obviously hurt us," said Danny Cervantes from the Arkansas Blood Institute. "So yeah that's how the flu is spread is through contact and being around healthy people, sick people being around healthy people that cause the flu to run rampant.'

If you are planning to donate but have symptoms of a cold, you can reschedule for a new time after consulting with your doctor.