× Former Church Youth Volunteer Denies Sexually Assaulting Teen

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A former youth volunteer has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl who attended church with him.

Derek Loyd Smittle, 30, is charged in Benton County Circuit Court with first-degree sexual assault, a Class A felony.

Smittle, who volunteered at First Baptist Centerton, was arrested in January and is accused of having a months-long relationship with the girl.

The girl’s mother said she found Smittle and her daughter at an Air BNB in Cave Springs earlier this month, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Smittle and the girl said they’d been meeting to have sex since October 2018.