Fort Smith Police Investigating Shooting At Apartment Complex

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Rogers Avenue on Monday morning (Feb. 25).

According to Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police, the call came in from the JoAnn Apartments at 3601 Barry Avenue just before 6 a.m., but the incident actually took place in the 4000 block of Rogers Avenue.

Mitchell said a victim was found with a severe head injury. Though the call was for a possible gunshot wound, police couldn’t say for certain whether it was a gunshot wound or one caused by severe blunt force trauma, Mitchell said.

EMS left the apartment complex with lights on as the 5NEWS crew arrived, but details on whether the patient was on board or their condition wasn’t available.

Police believe they have a suspect, but he is not in custody at this time. No further details are available at this time, Mitchell said.

