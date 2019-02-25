Historic Downtown Guthrie Businesses Destroyed By Massive Flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) — A large fire destroyed two iconic, historic downtown Guthrie businesses and damaged a third.

On Saturday, massive flames destroyed two Guthrie businesses and damaged a third.

"It's a key piece of Guthrie's identity," James Long, a downtown Guthrie business owner, said.

Guthrie is located just north of Oklahoma City.

When Long noticed the massive flames shooting out of two buildings near his business, he knew he had to act fast.

He called 911 and then, did some quick thinking while fire crews were on their way.

"I couldn't find anything. I was looking for a building that had a water spigot or a water hose. I couldn't find anything. The fire actually started on the back patio or the back porch of the Furrows Flower Shop here in town," Long said.

Fire crews from all over Logan County rushed to the scene.

"The wind is kind of working in our favor, pushing it toward the end of the block, which there`s no other adjourning buildings on that end of the block. So, the wind is kind of helping us right now," Chief Eric Harlow with the Guthrie Fire Department said.

However, with wind speeds reaching 44 mph at one point, fire officials said the fire spread fast throughout the historic Furrow Flower and Double Stop Fiddle shops.

A lot of history inside those buildings is now scorched.

News 4's Lucas Ross was a regular at Double Stop Fiddle Shop and Music Hall. He spent a lot of time there with owner Byron Berline, from whom he bought his infamous banjo.

"The historic buildings are our identity. It's who Guthrie is. It's why people come to Guthrie. People come to Guthrie because of our architecture here," Long said.

News 4's 4Sight drone was over the aftermath of the massive blaze and captured fire crews working tirelessly to try and keep the buildings from collapsing after both roofs caved in.

"We've got fire crews here from all over Logan County. We also have an additional ladder truck from Edmond. So we've got our ladder truck and Edmond`s ladder truck working to attack this thing from the top," Harlow said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

However, the fire still has the Guthrie community mourning a heartbreaking loss.

"That's a big section. That's 75 feet of frontage that is gone," Long said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

On Saturday afternoon, Governor Kevin Stitt tweeted out his support and prayers for the Guthrie community as they mourn this loss.