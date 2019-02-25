Missouri Cyclist Dies During NWA Cycling Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Missouri cyclist died Saturday (Feb. 23) during the 2019 Hazel Valley Gran Prix.

Race officials found Paul Hardin, 58, unresponsive and off the track around 7 p.m. A cause of death wasn't immediately available.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts we write to confirm our dear friend and avid cyclist, Paul Hardin, passed away yesterday," Springfield Brewing Company Athletics said in a statement on Facebook.

"Our love, thoughts and prayers are with his family and to all his friends."

SBC has set up a memorial ride for March 9 in Springfield. All funds raised will be split equally between the college funds of each of Paul's children.

More information is available on the group's Facebook page.

The gran prix is a 55-mile ride that starts at Hazel Valley Ranch and encompasses parts of Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Washington counties.

The route features 6,000 feet of elevation and promises "spectacular views of the Ozarks," according to its website.