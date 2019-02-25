Mountain Lion Caught On Camera Wandering California Neighborhood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSM) — It’s amazing what doorbell cameras will capture nowadays, from door-licking bandits to a wayward mountain lion.

A mountain lion was spotted wandering the streets of Natomas, California, recently. The mountain lion was captured wandering up to a home on Merrivale Street via the home’s Ring doorbell surveillance camera.

The creature had been spotted several times in the neighborhood, putting residents on high alert.

Wildlife management officers responded and were able to tranquilize and safely relocate the 100-pound cat.

The cat was released to the wild after being revived.